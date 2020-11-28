PRITCHARD, Gail Lovelle:
Peacefully on November 22, 2020, at The Nurse Maude Hospice in Christchurch. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kelly and Carol Pritchard, Tracey and Mark Gunther (Christchurch), and the late Wendy Campbell (Whangarei). Loved partner of the late Neil Glen. Respected friend of James Campbell. Loved Nana of 6 grandchildren and Nana Gail of 17 great-grandchildren. Gail was farewelled, according to her wishes, with a private service from Tracey and Mark's home in Christchurch. Messages to Tracey and Mark, 302 Prestons Road, Marshland, Christchurch.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 28, 2020