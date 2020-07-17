GILLON, Gail:
On July 15, 2020, peacefully in the loving care at Yvette Williams Retirement Village; aged 66 years. Loved daughter of the late Peter and Shirley Wylie, loved wife and best friend of Mike, cherished Mum of Angela and Grant, Mel and Steve, and Sarah and Aaron, adored Nan of Mark, Matthew, and Chloe; Georgia, Owen, Jack, Harri, Shaun, and Nicole; and Angus, and loved sister of Neil and Marianne, and Denise and Bill.
Our minds know you are in a better place where there is no pain, you are at peace, we understand that, we just wish we could explain that to our hearts.
A celebration of Gail's life will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 1.30pm, on Monday, July 20, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzhiemers Society Otago would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 85 Factory Road, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in Southland Times on July 17, 2020