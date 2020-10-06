FINDLATER,
Gail Linda (nee Parker):
Suddenly at home on Monday, October 5, 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of Ray. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Kirsten and Barry, Layton and Aileen, Sharon, Justine and Wade. Fun loving and devoted Nana and Gran of Thomas and James, Gemma and Jordan, Harry and Eloise. Loved daughter of Gwen and the late Bob Parker. Gail was a loved sister and sister-in-law. Loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A very special lifelong friend of Marilyn.
" Always in our hearts"
A celebration of Gail's life will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10.30am, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. A private cremation will follow. Messages to 1 Cheyne Street, Invercargill or to Gail's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 6, 2020