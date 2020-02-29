Thank You



WILLIS, Frederick Henry:

Jenny, Warren and Grant and their families give heartfelt thanks for the kindness and support given over the past weeks. Thank you to all that travelled near and far to attend Fred's service, to those who sent flowers, cards and been in contact we thank you. Special thanks to Bester and Mckay Family doctors, Southland Hospice for all their guidance and support, to Avenal Park Funeral Home for their care and thoughtfulness, Lynley McKerrow for the lovely service and making a hard task that little bit easier. To Debie Dickie-Lee florist for the beautiful casket arrangement and to Ann Robbie for playing one of Fred's favourites on the bagpipes, its much appreciated. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our gratitude to you all.



