WILLIS, Frederick Henry:
With heavy hearts we wish to advise that Fred passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Warren and Donna, and Grant and Debbie. Much loved Grandad of Jake, Jesse, Sophee, and Tayla.
"Forever in our hearts."
A Celebration of Fred's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox St, Invercargill, on Monday 30 December at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The family would like to thank everyone involved in Fred's care, especially Hospice Southland, who do an amazing job, Dr Chris Jackson and Dr Robert Bester and his team. Messages to 12 Milton Park Road, Invercargill 9871.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019