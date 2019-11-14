STEVENS,
Frederick Edward:
Of Lora Glen, Grove Bush and King Street. Loved husband for 60 years of Judith. Loving father to Helen and John Wilson (Balfour), Linda and Clarence Timperley (Christchurch), Rachel and Bevan Simpson (Invercargill), Sarah and Steven Gieseg (Christchurch), and Mark and Charlotte Stevens (Shepparton, Australia). Respected Pa to his 13 grandchildren, their spouses and 12 great-grandchildren. Fred passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, in his 87th year. A celebration of Fred's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, at 1.00pm on Monday, November 18, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland may be left at the service. Messages to 55 Alice Street, Gladstone, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019