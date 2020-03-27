INDER,
Frederick Hugh (Fred):
Of Te Anau. After a long courageous battle Fred passed away in the skilled care of Albany House Rest Home, Gore, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Alva (nee Horrell) for 68 years, loved and respected Dad of Terry and the late Clare, Viv and Graham Tamblyn, Garry and Tracy, a proud Grandad of Zane and Ash, Lang and Sarah; Andre and Mike Johnston, Sean Tamblyn; Josh, Brad and Amanda, and special great-Grandad "Fred" to Brodie, Chanel, Riley, Lachie, and Brayden. Admired brother-in-law of Eva Evans and Islay Smart. Close friend of Stella, Jan and John, staff of Inderland Services (Waikaka and Gore). Heartfelt thanks to the Te Anau community for your ongoing support, especially staff of The Moose and the Blackdog, District Nurses, Dr Hamilton and Dr Steve. Messages to 106 Frank Street, Gore 9710.
Te Anau Boat Harbour Warden for 27 years
Guardian of Lakes Manapouri, Monowai and Te Anau for 20 years
Councillor (and Ranger) for Fish and Game for 23 years
After the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service for Fred will be held.
