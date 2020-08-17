ENGLISH,
Frederick Charles (Fred):
Passed away peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson's on Sunday August 16, 2020, in the care of his Resthaven family. Cherished husband and best friend of Sue for over 30 years. Most amazing and loved 2nd dad of Zoë. Loved son of the late Bill and Frances English and loved brother of the late Billy English. Much loved brother-in-law to his UK family.
"The road was long and varied, travelled to the fullest"
In accordance with Fred's wishes a private cremation will be held. Messages to 29 Carlyle Street, Mataura 9712.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 17, 2020