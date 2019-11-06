Fred MARSH

Death Notice

MARSH, Fred:
On November 5, 2019, Julia and Jeff Grant, Sam and Hannah Grant, Amanda Grant, Olivia Grant and Devin Thomas and Sharon Marsh had to say goodbye to a wonderful father, grandad and good friend. We would like to share our goodbyes with a service for Fred on Monday, November 11, 10.30am, at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinenoa Street, Paraparaumu. Followed by a private burial. Donations to Wellington Free Ambulance in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 6, 2019
