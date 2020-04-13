Frank LINDSAY (1920 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "To Aisla, Geoff, Gail, Nelson and families So many great..."
    - Helen & Allan McLean
  • "Rest In Peace Ritchie Thank you for your Service UBIQUE ..."
  • "To Isla and family Sincere Sympathy with Love Lilian..."
    - Lilian McKenzie
  • "So sorry to hear of Ritchie's passing during these trying..."
    - Don McFarlane
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Death Notice


LINDSAY,
Frank Ritchie (Ritchie):
1.10.1920 - 9.4.2020

429808 84 Heavy Battery NZA, Gnr. Passed away peacefully in his 100th year at Kew Hospital. Much loved husband of Aisla (Isla) for 69 years. Loving father and father-in- law of Geoff and Mary-Anne (Drummond), Gail and Paul Young (Invercargill), Nelson and Robyn (Grove Bush). Loved Pop of Amanda and James, David, Debbie, Lisa and Brad, Hayley and Dan, Katie, Sarah and Roger, Travis, Blake, Carl, Liam, and Drew. Great-grandfather to his 6 great-grandchildren. Private interment at Isla bank Cemetery. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to 8 George Street, Winton 9720 or to Ritchie's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes


Published in Southland Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
