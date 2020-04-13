LINDSAY,
Frank Ritchie (Ritchie):
1.10.1920 - 9.4.2020
429808 84 Heavy Battery NZA, Gnr. Passed away peacefully in his 100th year at Kew Hospital. Much loved husband of Aisla (Isla) for 69 years. Loving father and father-in- law of Geoff and Mary-Anne (Drummond), Gail and Paul Young (Invercargill), Nelson and Robyn (Grove Bush). Loved Pop of Amanda and James, David, Debbie, Lisa and Brad, Hayley and Dan, Katie, Sarah and Roger, Travis, Blake, Carl, Liam, and Drew. Great-grandfather to his 6 great-grandchildren. Private interment at Isla bank Cemetery. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to 8 George Street, Winton 9720 or to Ritchie's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020