

LINDSAY, Frank Lloyd:

Cheryl, Lloyd, Brian, Marlene and families would like to express their sincere thanks for all the cards, flowers, phone calls, baking and visits we received following the loss of Frank. A special thank you to all who attended Frank's service. We also wish to acknowledge J Fraser & Sons Ltd for their organisation, along with Olive McCall who led a wonderful service and to the R.S.A. for their tribute. Our thanks also to Dr Kamali along with the staff of Rowena Jackson for their compassionate care of Frank. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of appreciation from us all.



