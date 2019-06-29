LINDSAY, Frank Lloyd:
Pri. 298414 26th Batt. Peacefully at Rowena Jackson on Thursday, June 27, 2019, aged 99. Loving husband of the late Knowla for 69 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Cheryl and Allan Robert, Lloyd and Nolene, Brian and Jenny, Marlene and Geoff Dykes. Loved grandfather of Tim and Merinda, Daniel and Julia, Michael and Stephanie; Hamish and Emma, Matthew; Brad and Bridgette, Jayde and Campbell; Kirsty, Aaron and his 9 great-grandchildren. Thank you to Dr Kamali, and the caring staff of Rowena Jackson. A service for Frank will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 10.30am, at J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, followed by private interment at Calcium Cemetery. Messages to 1569 Winton Wreys Bush Hwy, 3RD, Winton 9783. Tribute messages can be left online at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from June 29 to July 1, 2019