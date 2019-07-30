BIRCH, Frank:
1931 - 2019
On Sunday, July 28, 2019, in the care of the staff at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village; aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nancy, much loved father of Raewyn, Stephen, and Larry, loved grandfather of Kelly, Rebecca, Reuben, Kerri-ann; Jason, Craig, Maria, and his
9 great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Noeline Hall (Masterton). A service for Frank will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, on Thursday, August 1, at 2.00pm. Messages to 71 Waiau Cres, Invercargill. Online tributes may be sent to Frank's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from July 30 to July 31, 2019