Frances WOOD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances WOOD.
Death Notice


logoWOOD, Frances Morrah:
Passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife for 67 years of Bryan and a very much loved and respected Mum of Russell and Loretta, Graeme and Kaye, and Barbara and Geoff, and loved Nana of Jamie and Tess, Daniel and Stephanie, Mitchell, Sandelle, Leon and Geena, and Great-Nana of Oliver. Sister to Norval, Bessie, Allan, Jean and Anne. At Morrah's request a private service and cremation has been held. Online tributes may be made on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.

logo
Published in Southland Times on July 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.