WOOD, Frances Morrah:
Passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife for 67 years of Bryan and a very much loved and respected Mum of Russell and Loretta, Graeme and Kaye, and Barbara and Geoff, and loved Nana of Jamie and Tess, Daniel and Stephanie, Mitchell, Sandelle, Leon and Geena, and Great-Nana of Oliver. Sister to Norval, Bessie, Allan, Jean and Anne. At Morrah's request a private service and cremation has been held. Online tributes may be made on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on July 16, 2019