SWANN, Frances Allison
(nee McIntyre):
Passed away peacefully at home on 7 March, 2020, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of Bob. Loved mum of the late Ian, Peter, the late Gillian, Robert, and Cristine. Loved daughter, sister, aunty, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother to all her extended family. A Celebration of Frances' life will be held at the Geraldine Rugby Club, 12 Taylor Street, Geraldine on Thursday, 12 March, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the St John Ambulance Service would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Messages to 19 Darby Street, Geraldine 7930.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020