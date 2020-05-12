SMITH, Frances Roena
(nee McKay):
Unexpectedly in her sleep at home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020; aged 53 years. Loved and cherished wife of Murray, loving and caring mother of Justin and Fay, Steven and Fiona and Alex, loving eldest daughter of Neil and Roena McKay, sister of Vaughan, Phillip and Nicola, Joanne, and Katrina and Steve, sister-in-law of Margaret, Ron and Amy, Gordon and Debbie, Bruce and Avis, Alan and Bronwyn, Lynn and Bint, Glenda and Neville, Russel and Joanne. A private gathering will be held for Frances with a public memorial service to be held at a later date, to be advised. Frances will be lovingly laid to rest at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to be sent to 54 Filleul Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on May 12, 2020