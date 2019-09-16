PATTERSON, Frances
Isabell (nee Haselmore):
Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the amazing staff at Rowena Jackson Donovan Wing, with her family on September 14, 2019. Aged 95 years. Loved wife of Roy Patterson*. Mother to Brian, Rex*, Carole Morris, Lynley Harris, Barry, Raewyn Barlow, Geoffrey, Murray and Steven. Special thanks to Tracey Patterson for providing care and kindness over recent years. A special grandmother with a loving bond to Tracey Morris. Frances loved her visits form Melissa and Benjiman. Friends are invited to a morning tea to farewell Frances at J Fraser and Sons Catering lounge, Cnr Esk and Doon St, Invercargill, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, commencing at 10.00am. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages to 5 Munro St, Invercargill. Online messages can be left on Frances' tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019