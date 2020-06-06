PASK, Frances May (May):
Late of Edendale. On Monday, May 25, 2020, May passed away peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, aged 95, and she is now in Heaven with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. She was the dearly loved wife of the late Alfred Pask, and the dearly loved, wonderful, loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother of Edwin and Pam, and David; Gerald and Anne, Joshua, Holly and Mathew Harris, Isabella-May and Maddison; John and Alison, Catherine and Simon. May was also the loved daughter of the late John and Mary Campbell, and the loved sister of Eugenie Campbell and the late Wallace Campbell. The family would like to thank the staff of Rowena Jackson for the way they cared for May so lovingly for almost 5 years.
Jesus said:
'I am the Way, the Truth,
and the Life'.
John 14:6
A private service has been held for May, in accordance with her wishes. Messages can be sent to 17 Turnbull Street, Invercargill 9810, or to May's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on June 6, 2020