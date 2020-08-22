GAUDION,
Frances Margaret:
Patricia, John, Brent, Joanne, and families wish to say a huge thank you for the support and kindness we received following the very sad and unexpected passing of our much loved mum, nana and great-nana Fran. Thank you for the beautiful flowers, cards, messages and phone calls received. We sincerely thank everyone who came to Fran's service, and those who travelled long distances to celebrate Frans life with us. We would like to acknowledge, and thank the ambulance officers, police and public who attended the accident scene, and the Doctors and nurses who cared for Fran with so much respect at Southland Hospital CCU. Thank you Sharon Payne for the lovely service, also to Avenal Park for your professional services. Please accept this as a personal thank you from the family.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 22, 2020