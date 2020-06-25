GAUDION, Frances
Margaret (nee Harvey):
Fran passed away peacefully, with her family, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, just 1 day shy of her 87th birthday. Much loved wife of the late David. Dearly loved Mum, Nana and Great-Nana of Patricia, Chris, Sarah, Nick and Hunter, and Michael, Ginette and Lilly; John, Leeann, David, Ryan and Kyle; Brent and Fiona; Joanne and Mark. A much loved and respected aunty, sister, and friend to many. A celebration of Fran's life will be held at Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, June 26, at 10.00am. The service will conclude with a private burial at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to the Gaudion Family, c/- 118 Ruru Avenue, Otatara.
