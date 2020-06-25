Frances GAUDION

  • "Our heartfelt sympathy to all the family. Families grow..."
    - Evelyn Baldwin
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
10:00 a.m.
GAUDION, Frances
Margaret (nee Harvey):
Fran passed away peacefully, with her family, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, just 1 day shy of her 87th birthday. Much loved wife of the late David. Dearly loved Mum, Nana and Great-Nana of Patricia, Chris, Sarah, Nick and Hunter, and Michael, Ginette and Lilly; John, Leeann, David, Ryan and Kyle; Brent and Fiona; Joanne and Mark. A much loved and respected aunty, sister, and friend to many. A celebration of Fran's life will be held at Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, June 26, at 10.00am. The service will conclude with a private burial at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to the Gaudion Family, c/- 118 Ruru Avenue, Otatara.

Published in Southland Times from June 25 to June 26, 2020
