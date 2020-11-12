FORBES, Frances Margaret:
Peacefully, in her home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020; aged 84 years. A much loved wife of Cameron for 62 years, much loved Mum of Kathryn and Strack Strachan (Wakefield), Heather and Barry Dudfield, Carolyn and Ross Greer, and Ian and Michelle (all of Balclutha), a loving Grandma of Gemma and Ian, Hayden and Sophie, Callum; Scott, Nathan, Rosalie and Brendan; Morgan; Cody and Ashlea and, a loved Great-Grandma of Chloe, Daisy; and Lucas. Funeral details to follow. Messages to 148 Waitepeka Road, RD 3, Balclutha 9273.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 12, 2020