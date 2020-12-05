THOMSON, Florice Mary:

The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone for their support, baking, flowers, cards and kindness shown following the loss of our dearly loved Florice. Special thank you to the staff at Peacehaven for your exceptional care of Mum. Megan McKenzie, thank you for the beautiful service. Thank you to the team at J Fraser & Sons Funeral Home for your care of Mum, a special mention to Rachael Crothers, you are an amazing, compassionate and caring person who helped us through a difficult time. Thank you.

"Rest in peace Mum"



