Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



THOMSON,

Florice Mary (nee Dawson):

Peacefully passed away at Peacehaven on Sunday, November 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late John Duncan (Dunc). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Robin (Wellington), Karen and Darryl, Barry and the late Lyn Crofts. Special Nana to Megan and David, David and Louise, Craig and Anna, Jon-Paul and Cass, Kelly and Daniel, Tony and Jaz, Amy and Sam, and Hayley and Chris. Special Great-Nana to Cooper, Sophie, Callum, Ava, Frankie, Maddilyn, Millie, Lucy, Lucas, Jackson and Koby. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Errol* and Nancy* Dawson, Joan* and Fred* Wass, John and Leonie Dawson (Waikanae). Loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Peacehaven Village for their care of Florice during her time with them. Donations to the Blair Vining Charitable Hospital would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. A Celebration of Florice's life will be held on Thursday, November 5, at 1.30pm, Peacehaven Village Chapel, 498 Tweed Street, Invercargill. Interment at Eastern Cemetery will follow. Messages to 245 John Street, Invercargill or to Florice's tribute page at

(*denotes deceased)







THOMSON,Florice Mary (nee Dawson):Peacefully passed away at Peacehaven on Sunday, November 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late John Duncan (Dunc). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Robin (Wellington), Karen and Darryl, Barry and the late Lyn Crofts. Special Nana to Megan and David, David and Louise, Craig and Anna, Jon-Paul and Cass, Kelly and Daniel, Tony and Jaz, Amy and Sam, and Hayley and Chris. Special Great-Nana to Cooper, Sophie, Callum, Ava, Frankie, Maddilyn, Millie, Lucy, Lucas, Jackson and Koby. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Errol* and Nancy* Dawson, Joan* and Fred* Wass, John and Leonie Dawson (Waikanae). Loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Peacehaven Village for their care of Florice during her time with them. Donations to the Blair Vining Charitable Hospital would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. A Celebration of Florice's life will be held on Thursday, November 5, at 1.30pm, Peacehaven Village Chapel, 498 Tweed Street, Invercargill. Interment at Eastern Cemetery will follow. Messages to 245 John Street, Invercargill or to Florice's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes (*denotes deceased) Published in Southland Times on Nov. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers