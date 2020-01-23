TAYLOR,
Florence Laureen (Betty):
Peacefully at Elmslie House, Wanaka, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Vic, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Jan (Cromwell), George and Robyn (Invercargill), Nancy Latham (Wanaka), Kate and Ian Wallace (Pleasant Point), Anne and Craig (Sam) McLeod (Wanaka), Bess and Bevan Allan (Weston), loved and devoted Nana of Madeline and Mick, Bridgit and Nigel; Hannah and Steven, Sophie and Dan, Joshua and Lara; Nicholas and Erin, Anna; Louise and Geoff, James and Holly; Emily, Sarah; and Dean, and loved great-Nana of Max, Maggie, Martin, the late Matilda; Sylvie and Annabelle; Mckenzie and Huxley. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Saturday, January 25, at 10.00am, then leaving for Wyndham Cemetery. Messages to 29 Pisa Moorings Road, RD 3, Cromwell 9383.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020