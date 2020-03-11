MURCOTT, Florence
Myrtle Rowena (Myrtle):
Peacefully at Peacehaven, Invercargill, on March 8, 2020, in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of John*, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Denis and Sandra (Ashburton), Raewyn and Murray Whitworth (Cromwell), Bevan and Annette (Bluff), Doug* and Sally (Sydney), Karen and Donald Scott (Ida Valley). Loved Nana of Chris and Emma, Kylie; Tegan and Sandy, Ben and Emma, Kirsten and Malcolm, Jess; Rachel and Mark, Nicky and Dwight, John and Marie; Jane, Becky and Anna, and her 14 great-grandchildren. Grateful thanks to Cargill Village and Rest Home and Peacehaven for your loving care and friendship. Privately cremated.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 11, 2020