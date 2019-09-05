HOLLAND, Florence Ellen:
On September 4, 2019, peacefully, dearly beloved wife of the late John, loved sister of Cyril and Helen Mullen, Marjorie and the late Graham Baxter, Robert and Dorothy Mullen, special friend of Lyndal and Andrew Hardie, and beloved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. In her 82nd year.
''Now with her Lord and Saviour''
The Celebration of Florence's life will be held at the Rowley Avenue Bible Chapel, 26 Rowley Avenue, Hillmorton, on Saturday, September 7, at 1.00pm, followed by interment with John at the Weedons Cemetery, Weedons-Ross Road, Weedons, Christchurch. Communications c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240.
