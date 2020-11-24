DYKES, Florence Olwyn
(Olwyn/Ollie) (nee Fraser):
Peacefully, on November 21, 2020, at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Mike (Dragunow), and Cam and Lynda, loved Ollie of Nick and Lydia, Madeline, Angus and Duncan. According to Ollie's wishes, there has been a private cremation and a private family service. Messages to Sue Dykes, 37 Tirotai Crescent, Westmere, Auckland 1022.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020