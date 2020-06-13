Florence BINNEY

Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Margaret's Presbyterian Church
Frankton
BINNEY, Florence Ann
(nee Kirkpatrick):
Peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Christchurch, in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Douglas, loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoffrey and Noriko (Whangarei), Vivien and Stephen Walsh (Christchurch), and much loved Grandma of Jonathan, Joshua, Matthew, and Grace. A service for Florence will be held in St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Frankton, on Tuesday, June 16, at 11.00am, interment at Waikaka Cemetery. Messages to 1076 Frankton Road, Queenstown 9300.

Published in Southland Times on June 13, 2020
