Acknowledgement

McDOWALL,

Fleming Wilson:

Carolyn, Gordon, Robert, David, Ross and families wish to sincerely extend their thanks to everyone involved for their expressions of sympathy, love and support in the loss of a dearly loved father, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. The messages, cards, letters, visits and flowers are very much appreciated. To the staff of Cargill Lifecare & Village, thank you for the care and kindness shown to Fleming during his stay with you. To the team at Winton & Districts Funeral Services, your guidance and care is appreciated. Thanks also to the Winton Presbyterian Parish and everyone involved who helped farewell Fleming. Many thanks to all those who attended Fleming's service. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt gratitude to you all.





The life of one we love is never lost……

Its influence goes on through all the lives it ever touched.





