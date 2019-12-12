Fleming MCDOWALL

Guest Book
  • "R.I.P to a good honest and forthright toiler. Men of his..."
  • "So sorry and sad to hear of the passing of Uncle Fleming, a..."
  • "Very sad to hear of your Dad's passing Caroline . Sheree &..."
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Winton Presbyterian Church
Meldrum Street
View Map
Death Notice


logoMcDOWALL,
Fleming Wilson:
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Carolyn and Ken Porteous (Te Anau), Campbell*, Gordon and Veronica, Robert and Glenys (Dunedin), David, Ross and Linda (Frankton). A loved grandad and great-grandad. A service to celebrate Fleming's life will be held in the Winton Presbyterian Church, Meldrum Street, on Friday, December 13 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the East Winton Cemetery. Messages 1475 Limehills-Browns Road, RD 1, Winton 9781, or to Fleming's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)

logo
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.