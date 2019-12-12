McDOWALL,
Fleming Wilson:
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Carolyn and Ken Porteous (Te Anau), Campbell*, Gordon and Veronica, Robert and Glenys (Dunedin), David, Ross and Linda (Frankton). A loved grandad and great-grandad. A service to celebrate Fleming's life will be held in the Winton Presbyterian Church, Meldrum Street, on Friday, December 13 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the East Winton Cemetery. Messages 1475 Limehills-Browns Road, RD 1, Winton 9781, or to Fleming's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019