MARSH, Fiona Helen:Born March 14, 1950, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Fiona was the daughter of the late Jack and Barbara Marsh. Fiona will be sorely missed by her children Paul, Dave, and Rachelle McKeown; her grandson Zac Preston; her sisters Heather Anderson and Jillian Madgwick; and her extended family and many loving friends. Messages for the Marsh family may be sent C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch, 8013 or emailed to [email protected] All are welcome to join in a celebration of Fiona's life and as per her request, everyone should come dressed in bright colours. A Celebration of Fiona's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Wednesday, February 19, at 11.00am.