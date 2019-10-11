SPARK,

Fiona-Lyn (nee Freeland):



23.7.1942 – 11.10.2018

Passed away one year ago. Gorgeous wife, mother and grandmother.

Truly missed, will never be forgotten. Till I see you again, all my love John.





I hide my tears when I say your name,

But the pain in my heart is still the same.

Although I smile and seem care free, there is no one who misses you more than me.

Gabby, Vanessa, Hararei, Moana Lyn and Brodie, Taine and Stella, Ariana and Selwyn.



A dear mum and grandma remembered every day and thoroughly missed.

Gone but not forgotten, always the life of the party.

Love Simon and Lisa, Charley and Daniel, Devoney, Brittany and Ryan.



