COULTER, Fiona Moffat:
Rodney and Helen, Robert and Nicola, Isobel and Warren, Margaret and Greg and their families would like to thank everyone for the kind messages, cards, flowers and food we received when Fiona passed away. Thanks to Tekura Wilding for the lovely service and to David from Winton Funeral Services. Thanks to the staff of Ascot Care Home for their love and care of Fiona over the past few years. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 8, 2020