COULTER, Fiona Moffat
(nee Anderson):
Peacefully at Ascot Care Home on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rodney and Helen (Centre Bush), Robert and Nicola (Fairlie), Isobel and Warren King (Invercargill), Margaret and Greg Crane (Gold Coast). Loved Nana of Andrew and Vanessa, Hamish and Nicole; Cameron and Edon, and Aimee; Jason and Ashleigh, Rachel and Matthew; Catherine and Nathan, Sarah and Darren, Courtney and Dave Spies, Jamie and Casey. Loved Great-Nana of Elwood, and Murphy Coulter; Preston, Madison, Erin, and Maxwell Pati-King; Hazel Clark; Phoenix, Saffron, and London Wright. Talon*, Skyler, Sia*, and Koda Spies.
"Much loved,
forever in our hearts"
The family would like to thank the staff at Ascot Care Home, especially Wendy and Stacey for their love and care of mum. A Service to celebrate Fiona's life will be held on Friday, March 20, at 1.30pm, in the Winton Presbyterian Church, Meldrum Street, Winton. Followed by interment at the East Winton Cemetery. Donations to NZ Cancer Society can be made at service. Messages to 112 Centre Bush-Otapiri Road, 2RD, Winton 9782.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020