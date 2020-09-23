PAYTON,
Fenwick William (Fen):
On September 21, 2020, Fen passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Penny, much loved father and father-in-law of Simon and Sarah, Andrew and Katy, and Sarah, much loved 'Popa' of Lily, Ruby, Max, Sam, and Georgia, loved brother of Phil, Ivy (deceased), Harold (deceased), and Lynda, loved brother-in-law of Edwina, loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews, and all round good bloke and mate to many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Fen Payton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Fen's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Saturday, September 26, at 10.00am.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 23, 2020