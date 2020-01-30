IRVINE, Faye:
Passed away peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital on January 28, 2020, in her 89th year. The mother of Penny and (the late) Guy, loved sister to Pat, Di and Bee, and partner to (the late) Robert Negus and wife to (the late) Cliff Irvine. To celebrate Faye's life there will be a function on February 10, at 2.00pm, at "Birchs Grove", 471 Birchs Rd, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers please donate to Dementia Canterbury. Messages to Penny Irvine, PO Box 6151, Christchurch 8442.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 30, 2020