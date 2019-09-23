LIST,
Fay Sarah (nee Marshall):
Aged 61, of Wallacetown. On Friday, September 20, 2019. Dearly loved "Parrie" of Nelson. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and Kenneth, Blair and Anna, Karl and Nicky, Stacey and Zane. Dearly cherished Nana to all her 11 grandchildren. Loved daughter of Jim and Edith Marshall, and daughter-in-law of Harry and Audrey List. A service to celebrate Fay's life will be held in J Fraser & Son's Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Wallacetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 37 Kirkbride Street, Wallacetown 9816. Online tributes can be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 23, 2019