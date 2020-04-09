Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



KING, Fay Cummings:

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Aged 83 years. After a long hard fought battle with kidney disease, Fay passed away at her home in the care of her loving family by her side. Loved wife of the late Colin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Darryl and Nicky King (Lillburn Valley) and Sharon and Laurie Paterson (Waikaka). Loved grandmother of Jamie and Nicole, Kate and Scott Egerton, Ross and Steph, and Bill (Mathew) and Becs. Loved great-grandmother of her 12 great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Bev and Graeme Cloughly, Valerie (dec) and Bob Ward. Sister-in-law of Joyce and the late Brian Wills. Very special heartfelt thanks to Hospice, Dr Deacon and Andrea of Queens Park Medical Centre, and to Jane Church, Tuatapere District nurses, your support has been so special. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a memorial service to celebrate Fay's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 65 Dean Forest Rd, Lillburn Valley, RD 1, Tuatapere 9691. Online tributes for Fay can be made at







