MEIKLE, Ewen Grigor:
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson Village on August 22, 2019, with family by his side, in his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of Mavis*. Caring father and father-in-law of Peter*, Kevin, Hazel* and Jenny (Clyde), and Judith (Jude) Lawson (Clyde). Loving Granddad of Fiona and Gavin, Grant and Danielle; Christian and Rebecca (England), Sophia and Anthony (France), Tiffany-Rose and Tom (Singapore), Annabelle and Linton. Loved Great-Granddad of Kimberleigh, Teegan; Jake and Scarlett, Louis, Max and Leo, Oli and Nick, Breigh, Finn, Liam and Charlotte. Respected friend of Russell Lawson. A service to celebrate Ewen's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 2.00pm. A sincere thank you to all the caring staff of Salisbury Wing Rowena Jackson for all your love and support. Messages to 18 Newcastle Street, Clyde 9330.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019