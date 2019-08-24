Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully at Rowena Jackson Village on August 22, 2019, with family by his side, in his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of Mavis*. Caring father and father-in-law of Peter*, Kevin, Hazel* and Jenny (Clyde), and Judith (Jude) Lawson (Clyde). Loving Granddad of Fiona and Gavin, Grant and Danielle; Christian and Rebecca (England), Sophia and Anthony (France), Tiffany-Rose and Tom (Singapore), Annabelle and Linton. Loved Great-Granddad of Kimberleigh, Teegan; Jake and Scarlett, Louis, Max and Leo, Oli and Nick, Breigh, Finn, Liam and Charlotte. Respected friend of Russell Lawson. A service to celebrate Ewen's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 2.00pm. A sincere thank you to all the caring staff of Salisbury Wing Rowena Jackson for all your love and support. Messages to 18 Newcastle Street, Clyde 9330.

(*denotes deceased)







MEIKLE, Ewen Grigor:Peacefully at Rowena Jackson Village on August 22, 2019, with family by his side, in his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of Mavis*. Caring father and father-in-law of Peter*, Kevin, Hazel* and Jenny (Clyde), and Judith (Jude) Lawson (Clyde). Loving Granddad of Fiona and Gavin, Grant and Danielle; Christian and Rebecca (England), Sophia and Anthony (France), Tiffany-Rose and Tom (Singapore), Annabelle and Linton. Loved Great-Granddad of Kimberleigh, Teegan; Jake and Scarlett, Louis, Max and Leo, Oli and Nick, Breigh, Finn, Liam and Charlotte. Respected friend of Russell Lawson. A service to celebrate Ewen's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 2.00pm. A sincere thank you to all the caring staff of Salisbury Wing Rowena Jackson for all your love and support. Messages to 18 Newcastle Street, Clyde 9330.(*denotes deceased) Published in Southland Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers