Ewen MEIKLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ewen MEIKLE.
Death Notice

MEIKLE, Ewen Grigor:
It's been a long road to Home, now at Peace. Thanks to Calvary & Cargill Court for their care of Ewen. A very special thank you to the staff of Rowena Jackson where Ewen passed away peacefully in Salisbury Wing, August 22, 2019 in his 97th year. Loved father, Grandfather and great-Grandfather of Judith (Jude) Lawson (Clyde), Christian, Rebecca and Louis Lawson (Dorking, UK) Sophia, Anthony, Max and Leo Franklin (Villard St Pancrace, France), Tiffany-Rose, Tom, Oliver and Nicholas Brooksbank (Singapore), Annabelle, Linton, Breigh, Finn, Liam and Charlotte Stanley (Invercargill).
"Rest In Peace Ewen
Always in our hearts"
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.