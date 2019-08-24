MEIKLE, Ewen Grigor:
It's been a long road to Home, now at Peace. Thanks to Calvary & Cargill Court for their care of Ewen. A very special thank you to the staff of Rowena Jackson where Ewen passed away peacefully in Salisbury Wing, August 22, 2019 in his 97th year. Loved father, Grandfather and great-Grandfather of Judith (Jude) Lawson (Clyde), Christian, Rebecca and Louis Lawson (Dorking, UK) Sophia, Anthony, Max and Leo Franklin (Villard St Pancrace, France), Tiffany-Rose, Tom, Oliver and Nicholas Brooksbank (Singapore), Annabelle, Linton, Breigh, Finn, Liam and Charlotte Stanley (Invercargill).
"Rest In Peace Ewen
Always in our hearts"
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 24, 2019