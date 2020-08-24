MACKENZIE, Ewan Donald:
Peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Ascot Care Home, aged 81. Loyal and devoted husband of Helen. Adored and cherished father and father-in-law of Vanessa and Chris Broad, Shirley and Brett Gregory. Much loved Poppy of Jordan, Micah and Chloe. Respected friend of Brent McFadzien. Loved son of the late Donald and Kathleen MacKenzie. Loved brother of Russell*, June* and Doug*. Loved brother-in-law of John, Ray, Merle and Neil King, Trevor, and Graeme. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, August 27, 1.30pm, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions attendance is limited to 100 people. You are warmly invited to join the family via the Livestream link at frasersfunerals.co.nz/livestreams Messages to 67 O' Hara Street, Invercargill, or to Ewan's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes or to Shirley's email: [email protected]
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 24, 2020