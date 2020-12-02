CRAWFORD,
Evelyn Grace (Grace):
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village on Monday, November 30, 2020, with her loving family by her side, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Sandy for 57 wonderful years. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Russell and Gwenda, Sue and Philip, and Jo and Darryl. Dearly loved Nana/Nan of Hannah and Sam, Alice and Shane, Kate and Demetri, Alex, Mike, Tania and Daniel, Kevin*, Mark and Bethany and Great-Nana Grace of Charlotte, Ben, Mitchell, Lincoln, Max, Isla, and Leo. Dearly loved friend of Jenny. A graveside service for Grace will be held in the Tapanui Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Tapanui, on Friday, December 4, at 1.30pm. Grace's family would like to thank the staff of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village for their care of Grace and her family. Messages to 72 Bain Street, Kingswell, Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020