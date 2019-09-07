BENNETT,
Evelyn Elizabeth (Cis):
Peacefully on August 29, 2019, late of Makarewa, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman. Loved daughter of Evelyn (May) and Joe Gorton, Makarewa. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne and Brian Rule, Heather and Phillip Blackler, Carolyn and Neil Milne, Lesley and Robert Toohey, Alastair and Sandra, Craig and Diane. Loved Grandma of her 17 grandchildren, and loved Great-Grandma of her 28 great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the Bennett/Gorton families. At Mum's request, a family graveside funeral has been held. Messages to Yvonne Rule, 186 Drysdale Road, Myross Bush 9872.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 7, 2019