    - Evan MACKIE
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
MACKIE, Evan Lordon:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Peacehaven Rest Home surrounded by his family, aged 80 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Deborah and Gerard, Dale and Mike, Janine and Damian, Krista and Evan, Nigel and Jacqui, Chad and Christina. Beloved Grandad of Brynley, Latasha, Shae, Brad, Jayden, Rachana, Tamee, Gemma, Amber, Tai, Kwaye, Tayne, Zivarn, Kaleb, Josh, Cassidy, Georgia, Courtney and Benson and Great-Grandad to Hudson, Jak, Chayce, Harlow, Dakota and Jett. According to Evans' wishes a Private Service has been held.

Published in Southland Times on Mar. 16, 2020
