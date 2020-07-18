HUMPHRIES, Evan:
Marj and the family wish to express their thanks to relatives and friends for their expressions of sympathy on Evan's death on June 9, 2020. There were so many kindnesses including visits, flowers, cards and messages, and practical assistance. Over the many weeks of his declining health Evan was cared for compassionately by District Nurses, Dr Pat Hastilow and the Catherine Street Medical Centre team, Wallace's Pharmacy staff, the teams at Kew, Peacehaven and Ascot Care Home. Evan loved his bowling friends and his companions at Ascot village. He enjoyed his friends and neighbours. We have appreciated your respect and support towards Marj and our family. Please accept this as our personal heartfelt acknowledgement.
Published in Southland Times on July 18, 2020