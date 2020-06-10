HUMPHRIES, Evan Robert:
Peacefully in the care of Ascot Care Home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020; aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Marj, and Hazel*, much loved father and father-in-law of David*, Ken and Carla, Lois and Lindsay* Caldwell, and Neil and Carolyn, a loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his grandchildren. Respected step-father of Allan and Nancy Officer, and Cheryl Buchanan and their families. A much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. In accordance with Evan's wishes a private cremation has been held. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to Townhouse 11, 211 Racecourse Road, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 10 to June 13, 2020