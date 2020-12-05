McCALL, Eunice Helen
(nee McDonald):
On Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Southland Hospital, with her daughters by her side. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the Owen McCall*. Much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Michele and Michael Milne, Bain* and Paula McCall, Megan and Geoff McRae. Loved and adored Nanna of Jenna and Adam, Tyler and Bex, Lachlan and Jess, Rory and Jade, Gabby and James, Danielle and Richard, Wade and Courtney. Special Great-Nan of Keiran, Bayden, Reid and Hayley. The Service for Eunice will be held at J Fraser and Sons's Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, commencing at 1.00pm, to be followed by a private interment. Messages to 149 Drysdale Road, RD 2, Invercargill 9872. Online tributes may be left on her tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020