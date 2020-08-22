PATTERSON,
Ethel Constance:
On August 16, 2020, peacefully at home, Ashburton, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Ken Wheeler (Moeraki), Helen (Ashburton), David and Julie (Pleasant Point), Andrew and Maria (Invercargill). Loved Grandmother of Oscar, Louis, and Ingrid, and loved sister of Hilda Gray (Ashburton). Messages to the Patterson Family, C/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Ethel's Funeral Service will be held at Hakatere Presbyterian Parish Church, cnr Grahams Road and Thompson Street, Tinwald, Ashburton, on Thursday, August 20, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Papakaio Cemetery, Oamaru, on Friday, August 21, at 1.00pm. All relatives and those who knew Ethel well over the years are welcome to attend both services.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 22, 2020