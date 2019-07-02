DOWN, Ethel Christina
(nee Wyndham):
Peacefully, age 90. Loved wife of the late Leonard James Down. Beloved mother of Kevin and Lynne, Jenny and John Richardson, Mavis and Jamie. Dearly loved Grandma of her six grandchildren, and Great-Gran of seven. Special thanks to the caring staff at Peacehaven. A memorial service for Ethel will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 24 Archer Street, Parkside, Timaru 7910. Online tributes can be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on July 2, 2019