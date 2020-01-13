Ethel BAIN

Peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Dunedin Hospital; in her 74th year, after a short, courageous and dignified battle, in the company of family. Much loved and cherished wife of Ken for 54 years. Loving and caring mother, mother-in-law and Grandmother of Stewart and Varn, Triton, Cody, Melissa, Aisha; Min and Lisa, Lochie, Danielle; Carolyn and Greg Marsh, Taylor and Tony, and Ash. Cherished Great-Grandmother of Layla. Loving and cherished daughter of Hetty and the late Bill Gunn. Dawn's family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Dunedin Hospital's ward 7A as well as those in ICU. A service to celebrate Dawn's life will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 1.00pm in the Millers Flat Hall, 1665 Teviot Road, followed by interment. Messages to 16 Railroad Terrace, Millers Flat, Roxburgh 9572.

